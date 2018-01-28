× Elon Musk’s Boring Company is now selling flamethrowers

Elon Musk has done it again, generating an instant buzz online with a big idea. Except this time, it’s flamethrowers.

Musk’s The Boring Company, which wants to create a network of underground tunnels to ease traffic congestion, is offering flamethrowers for sale on its website for a cool $500, advertised as “guaranteed to liven up any party.”

“…I want to be clear that a flamethrower is a super terrible idea. Definitely don’t buy one. Unless you like fun,” Musk wrote on an Instagram post, along with a video of himself firing one up and charging at the camera, a smile on his face.

Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla founder known for provocative antics, plugged the new product on social media on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, the internet has gone nuts. The company said it plans to cap sales at 20,000 units, and Musk said on Twitter Sunday afternoon that 4,000 flamethrowers had already been pre-ordered.

The Boring Company, which is privately funded according to its website, has been raising money for its tunneling operation by selling merchandise. It sold 50,000 hats for $20 apiece in 2017. The company is also selling $30 fire extinguishers to go with the flamethrowers.

“You can definitely buy one for less elsewhere, but this one comes with a cool sticker and the button is conveniently riiight above,” the company writes on its website.