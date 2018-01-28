Clerk comes to woman’s aid during daytime carjacking attempt, suspects in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK -- A gas station clerk came to the aid of a young women during an attempted daytime carjacking Saturday afternoon, and now police say they have three suspects in custody.

Julia Vara says she stopped at a Shell gas station on Austin and Harrison after getting off the Eisenhower, hoping to fill up before heading home. While she waited for the gas to pump, she says a man jumped behind the wheel of her car.

"I just didn’t know that to say; I just started yelling, 'get out, get out, get out!'" Julia said.

Clerk Mukesh Patal says he ran outside after he saw what was happening from inside the store.

"The guy said, 'I have a gun,' the clerk ran out, and said, 'I’m calling the police, I’m calling the police,' and they all ran," Julie said.

Police eventually caught up with three suspects, arresting two right away, and the third a short time later.

"It could have been much worse, so I am really grateful that it’s not as bad as it could have been," Julia said.

Julia says she is thankful someone was looking out for her.

"I’m really grateful for him. He could have saved my life, he put his in jeopardy for me, so I do appreciate him," she said.

While security cameras are set up around the gas station, police have not released the video.