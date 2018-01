Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland will get a brewery by the end of 2018.

San Diego-based Ballast Point will open a 7,300-square-foot restaurant and brewery in Downtown Disneyland.

The brewery will serve classic drinks as well as some Disney-inspired creations. The Disney location will also feature a tasting room and an outdoor beer garden.

The restaurant menu will include local produce, fresh fish and other food without antibiotics.