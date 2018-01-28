Brad Robinson discusses optimism for the Cubs & White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At the moment, there is a decent amount of optimism around Chicago's two baseball teams.

Yes, there is some anxiety about what the team will do when it comes to Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta, but the Cubs are still in a good position to return to the playoffs for a fourth-straight year in 2018.

That's unlikely even in the best case scenarios for this year for the White Sox, but dreams of postseason in the future are quite strong as the team's prospect crop continues to grow. That optimism extended to the team's annual convention this weekend at Hilton Chicago, where the players and coaches were greeted by a sold out crowd.

