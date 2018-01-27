× What’s the lowest temperature at which a tornado has formed?

Dear Tom,

— Jakob Kilmer

Dear Jakob,

The vast majority of tornadoes occur with temperatures and dew points in at least the 50s, but there are always exceptions.

Dr. Harold Brooks of the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Okla., tells of a twister that struck at Altus, Okla., on Feb. 22, 1975, with the temperatures near freezing. The F2 storm killed two and injured 12.

Tornadoes have also been reported in areas with snow cover nearby. On April 10, 2011, an EF3 twister hit near Merrill, Wis., while area lakes were still frozen, and on Jan. 7, 2008, two twisters struck in southeast Wisconsin along the south edge of the snowpack.

Tornadoes occasionally occur in the warm sector of winter snowstorms, but it would be almost impossible for a twister to develop in the storm’s cold and snowy portion.