EVANSTON – Almost eleven months after arguably the greatest shot in Northwestern history, the Wildkits have followed suit with one of their own.

With time winding down, Evanston freshman Blake Peters scooped up a missed free throw and launched an 80-foot shot right through the bottom of the net to win the game.

UNBELIEVABLE ENDING!!! Freshman Blake Peters throws game winning 3-pointer length of the court to give Boys Basketball 45-44 #KitsWin over Maine South!!! pic.twitter.com/dTxYxaqDhV — Evanston Athletics (@ETHSports) January 27, 2018

The clip has since gone viral. A replay of the game in its entirety will air on the U Too Saturday at 1PM.