Voice of Reason: The Oscars’ selective habits on who gets punished for bad deeds

CHICAGO — In his latest Voice of Reason segment, Pat Tomasulo points out the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ “selective judgement” on who pays the price and who doesn’t for past misdeeds.

For more fun “Man of People” stuff from Pat Tomasulo and his team, give the show a follow on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. “Man of the People” airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WGN-TV, and repeats at 11 p.m. Sundays on WGN-TV.

If you missed the premiere episode of “Man of the People,” watch it on your Smart TV on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.