Surveillance video released in Northwest Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO -- Police have released surveillance video of a hit-and-run that left a 68-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

It happened at about 2 p.m. last Saturday

The man leaves a shop and begins to cross the street at Central Park and Shakespeare Avenue, when the car hits him. WGN isn't showing the full video due to its graphic nature.

Police say the vehicle is a white or silver Nissan Versa with Illinois plates possibly beginning with the letter "A."

It has a Lyft sticker on the passenger side, along with extensive damage on the hood and windshield.

A woman was believed to be behind the wheel.

If you have any information, contact police.