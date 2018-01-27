× Northern Illinois Food Bank founding member Mary Hayes passes away

GENEVA, Ill. — Employees at the Northern Illinois Food Bank are mourning the death of its founding member Mary Hayes.

Hayes died on Wednesday. She was 78.

Hayes was known for her selflessness. She was often seen driving around the Chicago suburbs, passing out sandwiches, milk and fresh fruit to hungry kids.

She was a single mother to five children, including “Will and Grace” star Sean Hayes.

She served at the food bank for 25 years.

The bank provides more than 65 million meals each year to hungry families in northern Illinois.

More information about the food bank: solvehungertoday.org