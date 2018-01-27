× New petition pushes for food stamps for pets

A new petition wants to expand food stamps to include food for pets.

Currently, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits only cover food for people. Those in favor of the idea say a family’s financial situation can change and this would prevent families from having to give up a pet.

The petition was posted to the website Care2. It says, in part: “Being poor is hard enough without being expected to give up your companion.”

So far, the petition has over 86,000 signatures. It needs 90,000 signatures to be presented to the USDA.

However, any change would also likely have to go through Congress.