× 3 Chicago-area dogs participating in 2018 Puppy Bowl

CHICAGO — The Super Bowl isn’t the only highly anticipated event on Feb. 4 — it’s also the day of the Puppy Bowl!

Three Chicago-area dogs are taking part in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIV. It features 48 dogs from rescue shelters around the country.

Miss Brie is a Jack Russell Terrier on Team Ruff. She was adopted by a couple from Palatine.

Stripe, who’s on Team Fluff, is a yellow lab mix. He was adopted by a North Side family last summer and renamed Buddy.

Also on Team Fluff is Boppity, a Chihuahua Terrier mix, and he’s actually available for adoption. He is at the South Suburban Humane Society in Chicago Heights.

The Puppy Bowl airs at 2 p.m. Chicago time on Feb. 4.