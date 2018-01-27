1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Chicago’s West Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One man is dead and another is injured from a shooting on the city's West Side.

The men were in the 2500 block of West Division Street around 12:20 a.m. Saturday when they got into an argument with another man and shots were fired.

Police say the 38-year-old man who was killed was found inside a vehicle near the scene. Investigators say he took multiple gun shots to his chest.

The other man, 28, was shot in his hip. He is in serious condition.

Police could be seen escorting a man out of Mas O Menos, which is a sports bar and lounge, on Division right near Rockwell.

That person of interest was eventually placed in handcuffs, and WGN's camera was rolling when the man could be heard telling police, "I was scared."

That man, as well as another person of interest, are in police custody, but charges have yet to be filed.