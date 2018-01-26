The Dude Diet Author Serena Wolf Returns with Game Day Eats!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After graduating from Harvard in 2009, Serena followed her passion for food to Le Cordon Bleu Paris, receiving her cuisine diploma in 2011. Since then, she has put her culinary skills to work as a private chef, food writer, recipe developer, and blogger at Domesticate-Me.com.

She is currently a food contributor for ELLE.com and a member of SELF Magazine’s SelfMade Collective (an elite group of 25 influencers in the lifestyle space), as well as the former private chef for two players on the New York Giants. She also creates regular video content for her growing YouTube channel.

Serena’s writing, recipes and photography have been featured on The Huffington Post, SHAPE.com, SELF. Com, BetterHomesandGardens.com, WomensHealth.com, BuzzFeed and POPSUGAR among others. She has also appeared as a guest on The Dr. Oz Show and Martha Stewart’s Radio Show "Mostly Martha."

HERE'S THE RECIPE:

Buffalo Chicken Tenders Yogurt Ranch (Serves 2 as a meal, 4 as an appetizer/snack)

The Goods:

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken tenders/tenderloins

1 cup whole-wheat Panko breadcrumbs

1 cup Frank’s Red Hot Wing Sauce

For the Yogurt Ranch:

1½ cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon dried parsley, crushed (Just use your fingers to crush the flakes.)

½ teaspoon dried dill weed

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon smoked paprika

Do It:

Start by making the yogurt ranch. In a medium bowl, mix together all the ingredients for the dressing until well combined.

Place the chicken tenders in a large ziplock food storage bag and add ¾ cup of the yogurt ranch. Seal the bag, removing as much air as possible. Gently squish the chicken around, making sure that each tender gets coated in dressing. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Go ahead and pop that extra ranch in the fridge, too.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a wire rack with cooking spray and place it on top of a baking sheet. Set aside. (If you don’t have a wire rack, you can cook your tenders directly on a baking sheet lined with parchment or aluminum foil. They won’t be quite as crispy, but it’s not a big deal.)

Pour the panko into a shallow bowl with a good pinch of kosher salt. Place this bowl next to the prepared baking sheet and get your marinated chicken from the fridge. (You’re setting up a little assembly line to make your life easier.) One at a time, remove the chicken tenderloins from the bag and dredge them in the bowl of panko. Use your fingers to gently press the breadcrumbs onto the chicken tenders; you want each tender to be really well coated. Transfer the breaded tenders to the prepared wire rack, leaving a little bit of space between each one.

Bake for 25 minutes or until the tenders are cooked through.

Heat the wing sauce in a medium sauté pan. When hot, remove from the heat and

add a few chicken tenders at a time. Use tongs to make sure they get completely coated in sauce. (Just a heads up, the sauce is HOT, so if you’re sensitive to spice, you may only want to coat one side of the tenders.)

Transfer the buffalo “fingies” to a plate and serve immediately with the extra

ranch for shameless dipping.