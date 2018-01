Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A person fired shots at a crowded bar in Chicago's Wicker Park Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. outside The Chop Shop, located at 2033 W North Ave., near Milwaukee and Damen.

Several front windows were broken -- but no one was hurt.

The bar was immediately closed following the shooting and people were told to leave the area.

No one is in custody.

The Chop Shop posted a message on its Facebook page saying the bar will be open today.