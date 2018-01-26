Police chase carjacked Porsche, ends in crash on Lake Shore Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are investigating after a carjacking lead to a chase that ended in a crash on Lake Shore Drive.

Police say a Porsche was carjacked Friday night in the 1300 block of East Madison Park in Kenwood.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle near 37th and Cottage Grove and apparently pressured the vehicle.

Unconfirmed scanner reports say the tires blew out on the Porsche, it spun out and crashed on Lake Shore Drive near 67th.

The suspects fled from the vehicle but were soon caught.

Police are questioning four suspects.

At least one gun was recovered that was dropped on the side walk.