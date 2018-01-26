One year after suburban father gunned down in school parking lot, family seeks answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Friends and family are hoping to reignite the trail in Naperville’s first cold case murder in two decades.

Saturday is the one year anniversary of the day 37-year-old Matthew Lange was murdered in a school parking lot. It was about 7 p.m. and Lange was picking up his son who was in an after school program run by a Polish school. The school rents space at Scullen Middle School in Naperville.

Lange was shot several times while sitting in his car.

For the parents of Matthew Lange, the pain over his murder is still as raw as it was the day he was killed.

“He was a terrific kid, terrific son, couldn’t ask for a better one,” said says his father David Lange.

The family and the Naperville Police Dept are asking for the public’s help. They want to get the word out that this case is not solved yet and any lead might lead police to Lange’s killer.

“All we can hope is the people that did this develop a conscience, or someone they’ve talked to has a conscience, and come forward,” David Lange said.

Lange was an assistant professor at Lewis University in Romeoville. It was his dream job. He also loved working behind the scenes in the local theater.

“He loved psychology and loved being a teacher,” his mother Sandy Lange said.

Naperville police say they are still, a year later, actively investigating this case and need more help to get it solved.

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the killer. Anyone with tips is asked to call the Naperville police.