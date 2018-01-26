Month to close mild, but new cold snap looms

After a frigid open to 2018, temperatures have averaged above normal. The period of January 1-6 featured an average temperature of 1.4 degrees, a whopping 22.7 degrees below normal. Since then, brief surges of more moderate polar air have been punctuated by very mild temperatures. Readings from January 7th through the 26th averaged 27.7 degrees, a level 4.1 degrees above normal. The period also featured 4 days in the 50s. Another 50-degree day is possible Saturday before colder air arrives, bringing temperatures closer to normal. Mild, Pacific air is expected to sweep back across the area to close out the month on Wednesday. Medium range forecasts then suggest February will bring a more robust push of arctic air, along with a chance of snow.