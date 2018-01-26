Lunchbreak: Amish roasted chicken

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant
1401 S. Michigan Ave.
Chicago, IL 60605
312.786.1401
Recipe:
Amish Chicken
½ Whole Chicken – Deboned and save the bones for the Jus (3 ½lb whole chicken)
Method: Heat pan and line with small amount of oil, place skin side down in heated pan, cook until skin is crisp and colored; flip chicken in pan, place in pre-heated 425*F oven for 10 minutes.
Chicken Jus –
The bones from half of a whole Chicken
1/2 oz thyme
1 head garlic
2 onions
1/2 bunch celery
4 carrots
1 tablespoon peppercorns
Method: Roast chicken bones at 300*F until well caramelized and browned all over. Turning as needed. Combine with other ingredients and cover with water. Bring to a boil and then lower to a simmer. Allow to simmer for 5-6 hours. Strain the liquid and then reduce slowly while skimming any fat from the surface. Reduce until it is au sec ("nearly dry.")
Traditionally, you can de-bone the chicken and do this the night before
2 Fingerling potatoes
-Boil until tender and then slice in half
4 Pearl Onions
-Pan sear and cook in chicken stock until tender.
2 Baby Carrots
-Season with olive oil, salt and pepper and roast until tender.
6 Pieces Celery – sliced
-Reserved for final prep with the Chicken