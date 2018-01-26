Lunchbreak: Amish roasted chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sam Engelhardt, Executive Chef at The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

1401 S. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60605

312.786.1401

www.chicagofirehouse.com

Recipe:

Amish Chicken

½ Whole Chicken – Deboned and save the bones for the Jus (3 ½lb whole chicken)

Method: Heat pan and line with small amount of oil, place skin side down in heated pan, cook until skin is crisp and colored; flip chicken in pan, place in pre-heated 425*F oven for 10 minutes.

Chicken Jus –

The bones from half of a whole Chicken

1/2 oz thyme

1 head garlic

2 onions

1/2 bunch celery

4 carrots

1 tablespoon peppercorns

Method: Roast chicken bones at 300*F until well caramelized and browned all over. Turning as needed. Combine with other ingredients and cover with water. Bring to a boil and then lower to a simmer. Allow to simmer for 5-6 hours. Strain the liquid and then reduce slowly while skimming any fat from the surface. Reduce until it is au sec ("nearly dry.")

Traditionally, you can de-bone the chicken and do this the night before

2 Fingerling potatoes

-Boil until tender and then slice in half

4 Pearl Onions

-Pan sear and cook in chicken stock until tender.

2 Baby Carrots

-Season with olive oil, salt and pepper and roast until tender.

6 Pieces Celery – sliced

-Reserved for final prep with the Chicken