Local Indie band performs live on WGN Morning News

Posted 10:00 AM, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 11:37AM, January 26, 2018

Chicago Indie band Company of Thieves visits the WGN Morning News to perform their new single "Treasure".  Company of Thieves will be opening for Walk the Moon tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Aragon Ballroom.