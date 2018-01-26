Local DACA recipient to attend State of the Union as Rep Foster’s guest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- While some Democrats plan to boycott President Trump's State of the Union address next week, others are bringing dreamers as their guests, as the battle over immigration continues.

One of those lawmakers is Congressman Bill Foster.

He's taking 26-year-old Ana Campa Castillo from Naperville.

Castillo came to the United States from Mexico when she was 6-years-old.

The Bolingbrook High School grad, who is about to get her degree in psychology, will join Representative Foster as his guest of honor for the State of the Union Tuesday.

“Ana is just the perfect example of the sort of person you want to have a path to citizenship,” Rep. Foster said. “She was brought to the U.S. as a young child she did spectacularly in school and has become a real leader in her community.”

“I want to be there and be present and make the mark and represent our community as well,”Castillo said.

It's been an emotional few months for Dreamers like Castillo, as Trump and lawmakers try to hammer out a long term budget and immigration plan.

“What we're seeing is the dreamers being used as hostages as the Trump Administration and Republicans try to attach various provisions that would not pass by themselves,” Rep Foster said.

The latest proposal would give a legal path to citizenship for nearly two million dreamers in exchange for a $25 billion wall and increased security at the border.

Under this plan, only spouses and minor children would be able to gain legal status.

“If our parents don't qualify and external adults, younger siblings, if it doesn't apply to them, it's ripping families apart,” Castillo said.

As the pair prepare for their trip to the nation’s capital, Castillo they're looking forward to what she knows will be a life changing experience.

“It's going to be full of emotions because it's not just talking about numbers, it's my personal life and affecting myself and family and community as well.”