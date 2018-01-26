Dear Tom,

Earlier this month snow cover over the U.S. was somewhere around 52%. How is snow cover measured and what is the record snow cover for the nation?



We checked the daily national snow cover percentages for the lower 48 states from NOAA’S National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center, an agency that has been documenting U.S. snow cover since September 2003, and determined that the highest national coverage on record was 70.9 percent observed on Jan. 12, 2011. The daily percentage is derived from a combination of ground-based, airborne and satellite data. The snow cover map for that date revealed snow covering the ground in portions of 47 of the 48 states, with only Florida snow-free. Chicago’s contribution to the record coverage: 4 inches on the ground in the wake of a 5.9-inch snowfall the previous day.