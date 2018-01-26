× Community activist walks to bring attention to open cases on babies’ deaths

MARKHAM, Ill. — Community activist Andrew Holmes is trying to bring awareness to the deaths of two infants over the summer.

Holmes headed out early this morning on an eight mile walk from Dolton to Markham.

Those are the locations where two infants’ bodies were found in plastic bags over the summer.

The cases are open, and Holmes is hoping his walk will bring public attention to the cases and help police solve them.