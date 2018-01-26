× E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce is over, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce is now over.

The CDC said in a tweet, “E. coli outbreak linked to leafy greens is over. We believe the contaminated products are no longer available.”

25 people got sick across 15 states.

One person died in California, and nine others were hospitalized.

Since lettuce has a short shelf life, the CDC says the lettuce that caused the outbreak is likely no longer on sale.

The FDA continues to investigate the cause.