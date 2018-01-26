Dramatic video shows child kidnapping in Calumet City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALUMET CITY, Ill. -- The FBI has released dramatic video of a child being kidnapped in broad daylight in Calumet City.

The kidnapping happened in the area of 153rd Street and Burnham Avenue in on Dec. 20, 2017 -- the timestamp and date that appear on the video are incorrect.

Bryan Protho, 38, of East Chicago, Ind., has been indicted on a federal kidnapping charge in the case, but the FBI is still seeking information about the vehicle or the individual seen in the video, who the FBI says is Protho, on Dec. 20, 2017 or any dates prior.

The video shows a man getting out of a red Ford Explorer and apparently waiting for the child to walk down the sidewalk near him. He then grabs the child, puts the child in the vehicle and drives off.

According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office complaint, Protho then parked the vehicle in an alley and assaulted the child. The victim was able to escape and flag down a passing vehicle, and law enforcement was contacted.

The child's age, gender or condition were not released.

If you have any information, please contact the FBI Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700 or chicago@fbi.gov