CHICAGO -- The CTA is expected to unveil its plan today to extend the Red Line on the city's South Side.

Right now, the last stop on the south end of the Red Line is 95th Street.

But a new proposal will extend the line to 130th Street.

The five-mile extension would include four new stations: 103rd Street, 111th Street, Michigan Avenue, near 115th Street and 130th Street.

Construction could begin in 2022 and it's expected to cost $2.3 billion.