COPA releases video of fatal police shooting

CHICAGO -- Bodycam video released Friday night shows a fatal shooting involving a Chicago police officer.

COPA, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, released the video for transparency reasons from a fatal police involved shooting at the end of November.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired just after 2 p.m. on November 29th in the 6100 block of South King Drive.

Chicago police say 24-year-old Aquoness Cathery was holding a semi-automatic handgun when they arrived.

The video first shows officers entering an apartment unit, then chasing Cathery out and down a set of porch stairs.

It`s difficult to see what happens as they turn the corner, but in the in the arrest report, the officer said Cathery pointed his weapon at him, which is when he fired.

Cathery then hits the ground at the bottom of the steps. The officers calling for an ambulance.

Cathery was taken to Stroger Hospital where he later died.

Police said they recovered a loaded glock 9 millimeter handgun at the scene.