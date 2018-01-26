Orny Adams discusses comedy career

Stand-up comedian and actor Orny Adams stops by WGN Morning News to chat about his new show 'More than Loud' on ShowTime. Adams will be performing  live on Friday, January 26th through Sunday, January 28th at Chicago Improv in Schaumburg. Tickets and showtimes are available here.