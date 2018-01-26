Stand-up comedian and actor Orny Adams stops by WGN Morning News to chat about his new show 'More than Loud' on ShowTime. Adams will be performing live on Friday, January 26th through Sunday, January 28th at Chicago Improv in Schaumburg. Tickets and showtimes are available here.
Orny Adams discusses comedy career
-
20-year-old Florida man wins $450M Mega Millions prize
-
Live music from Adam Ness
-
Oklahoma dentist accused of killing mistress’ son, ordering hit on her from jail
-
Jarrett Payton and Adam Hoge talk about new Bears head coach Matt Nagy on Sports Feed
-
Chance the Rapper surprises students, announces Google’s $1.5M donation to CPS
-
-
Common and Lena Waithe representing Chicago in a big way with new Showtime drama, “The Chi”
-
Woman missing after falling from Carnival cruise ship into Gulf of Mexico
-
Bears Insider breaks down first winning streak in two years
-
Inmate’s younger brother gets 35 years in Holly Bobo death
-
Bears Insider on new head coach
-
-
Dangerous wind chills generally in the -20 to nearly -40-degree range across the Chicago area this New Years morning
-
Phil Vassar sings a fun new Christmas song in studio 1
-
Illinois GOP Rep. Kinzinger: Durbin should have confronted Trump over comments