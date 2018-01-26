Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Cold weather returns next week
-
Breezy Saturday, 60s return next week
-
Significant drop in temps coming as cold returns
-
Warm-up continues, colder temps return later in week
-
7-day forecast: Warming trend for next week
-
Cloudy skies, cold temps, flurries later in week
-
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures on tap for weekend, next week
-
Cloudy evening, cold temps mid-week
-
Two seasons in one day; Weather roller coast ahead
-
7-day forecast: Brutal cold continues
-
Cold temps on the way, light snow possible
-
-
Bitter cold, occasional flurries on NYE
-
7-day forecast: Bitter cold continues
-
Cold air to follow Friday’s snow