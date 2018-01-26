Chicago’s temp downturn the next few days to offer a taste of the colder, possibly snowier pattern due late next week; California headed for windy warmth and new wildfire risk
-
Cold weather returns next week
-
Thaw continues next 3 days before temps crash
-
7-day forecast: Warming trend for next week
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures on tap for weekend, next week
-
Chicago braces for next round of wintry weather
-
-
Winter Weather Advisory ends – next up possible accumulating lake-effect snow
-
Breezy Saturday, 60s return next week
-
What is meant by “near shore” in your weather forecasts?
-
Polar air likely to bring snow in coming days
-
Next chance for snow later in the weekend
-
-
Another cloudy day, then turning colder
-
Lake-effect snows finally winding down over northwest Indiana – sub-zero wind chills return
-
East Coast braces for a deep freeze following massive storm