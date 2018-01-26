× Bulls Notes For Friday vs. LA Lakers

* The Lakers outscored Chicago by 12 points in the fourth quarter to pull out a 103-94 win over the Bulls at Staples Center on November 21. Meanwhile, their 96-90 win at the United Center on November 30, 2016 snapped the Lakers’ five-game road losing streak in this series.

* The Lakers are averaging 53.4 points in the paint per game, which is on pace to be the most by any team in a season since the Nuggets put up 58.0 PPG in the paint in 2012-13. The Lakers have had 55+ points in the pain in three straight contests (3-0).

* The Bulls shot 38.3 percent from the floor in their loss to the 76ers on Wednesday, dropping to 1-12 on the season when they fail to make 40+ percent of their field-goal attempts in a game.

* Jordan Clarkson has come off the bench to pour in 20+ points in each game of the Lakers’ current three-game win streak, averaging 28.0 PPG on 61.8 percent shooting in these contests. Overall, Clarkson has 10 games off the bench with 20+ points in 2017-18.

* This contest features two of the top first-year players in the NBA. Kyle Kuzma (16.7, 95) and Lauri Markkanen (15.4, 104) rank second and fourth in scoring average and third and first in three-point field goals, respectively, among qualifying rookies.

* Nikola Mirotic has been most effective in the fourth quarter of games this season, making 51.1 percent of his total field-goal attempts and 45.6 percent of his three-point attempts. The latter ranks second best in the NBA (minimum 25 3PM in 4th Qtr).