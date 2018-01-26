Budweiser’s emotional new Super Bowl ad is all about water

ST. LOUIS — Budweiser released its new ad for the 2018 Super Bowl, and it’s already grabbing the hearts of many.

According to Budweiser, the ad begins with Cartersville, Mo., brewery Sr. General Manager Kevin Fahrenkrog waking up to a phone call while laying asleep next to his wife.

On his way to the brewery surrounded by darkness, the radio announces that thousands of families are effected by storms and are in need of aid.

The scene cuts to Fahrenkrog meeting with the brewery’s employees. Fahrenkrog is then shown overlooking the production of beer cans changing to water cans that will later be transported to places in need.

The minute-long commercial, which is supported by Skyler Grey’s rendition of “Stand by Me,” ends with trucks loaded with water cans heading to disaster areas. The names “Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and California” flash on the screen and the commercial closes with: “Whenever you need us. We’ll stand by you.”

For over 30 years, Budweiser says its Cartersville brewery has delivered 79 million cans of water to victims of disasters across America. In 2017, they were able to deliver 2.9 million cans of water.

A portion of the proceeds from Grey’s “Stand By Me” single will be donated to the American Red Cross, USA TODAY sports reports.