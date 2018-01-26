Around Town checks out the new Enrichment Center at PAWS Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAWS Chicago just opened their new Canine Enrichment Center in December 2017, located right next door to their Lincoln Park Adoption Center. It is a specifically designed environment where dogs who are fearful, shy, under-socialized and behaviorally challenged - will receive the care they need. These dogs have often survived abuse or neglect and need confidence building, reassurance, structure and love. It's a great opportunity for the dogs to relax and get “people time”. The Real Life room is designed to help their dogs become acclimated to a home environment setting. It’s set up like a living room with a couch and TV.

PAWS Chicago (Pets Are Worth Saving) is a national model in No Kill animal sheltering, committed to bringing an end to the killing of homeless cats and dogs. As Chicagoland’s largest No Kill shelter, and one of the largest in the nation, PAWS has helped to reduce the number of homeless pets killed in the city by more than 80 percent since its founding in 1997. In just 20 years, PAWS Chicago has grown from a grassroots organization to a national leader in the No Kill movement, guiding other communities in how to dramatically reduce the euthanasia of homeless cats and dogs.

PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center:

1997 N. Clybourn Ave. Chicago IL, 60614

PAWS Canine Enrichment Center:

1968 N. Racine Ave. Chicago IL, 60614