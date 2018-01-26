19-year-old to become youngest to row solo across the Atlantic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

19-year-old Oliver Crane is currently on day 43 of a 3,000 mile journey across the Atlantic -- from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

He is currently 130 miles off the coast of Antigua.

"I definitely wanted to test my limits. How much my body and mind can handle being in such a harsh environment and in extreme isolation for so long," Crane told WGN. "I also wanted to have some sort of positive impact on the bigger picture, which is why, as part of my row, I am raising awareness and money for ocean conservation."

When Crane finishes, he will be the youngest person to row solo across any ocean.

Check out his interview with WGN Morning News in the video player above