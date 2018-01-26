× 3 injured in crash involving 4 cars, semi on SB I-294

OAKBROOK, Ill. — Three people were injured in a crash involving four cars and a semi truck on Interstate 294 near Interstate 290 Friday morning.

Illinois State Police say the truck rear-ended one of the cars and caused a chain reaction of the other three vehicles to crash. All lanes remain closed as the crash is cleaned up and investigated, but traffic can still get by in the far right shoulder.

One person was transported to an area hospital in serious condition while two others were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.