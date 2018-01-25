× Suburban gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. – A suburban gymnastics coach is facing charges after police said he had sex with one of his students.

Kendale Coats, 29, is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl in a hotel room in Libertyville, Ill. Police said there were “several instances of sexual contact” between Coats and the girl.

The student later reported the contact to police and officers said he admitted to having sexual contact with her.

Coats is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault.

Coats is employed at the U.S. Gymnastics Training Center in Lake Zurich, Ill.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond.