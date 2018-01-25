Shoemaker’s school aims to make cobbling cool again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- In the days of Zappos and Famous Footwear, the fine art of shoemaking seems like something lost to the past.

Today, there are only a handful of shoemaking schools in the country, and only two run by women. You'll find one of them in Chicago, tucked away in a small Ravenswood workshop.

Sara McIntosh has been making shoes since her favorite pair fell apart in 1973. Since that time she has made over 10,000 custom pairs.In the last decade, McIntosh says she has turned her focus toward teaching others the trade of shoe and leather crafts at her Chicago School of Shoemaking and Leather Arts.

The school's founder says her joy now comes from making cobbling cool again.

Students can learn to make their own shoes, belts and bags, and in her "Sneaker Head" course, they even produce their own customized sneakers. The school recently added certification courses through vocational training programs as well.

Information on the school and public course offerings is available on their website.