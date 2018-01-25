2 in custody after police chase ends on Chicago’s South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two people are in custody following a police chase that ended on Chicago's South Side Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police say it all started when a black Mercedes was stolen in the area of I-394 and Glenwood/Dyer Road in Lake County, Ind., at 8:48 a.m.

The vehicle was pursued by Lake County Sheriff's officers when the two suspects abandoned the car in the area of I-94 and 167th and carjacked a white pickup truck.

The police followed the suspects in the pickup truck to Chicago's South Side where the suspects were eventually taken into custody at 92nd and May at about 10:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.