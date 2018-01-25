Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Much more mild weekend ahead
-
Much warmer and milder weekend with rain possible
-
Mild temps ahead, weekend rain possible
-
Temps continue to warmup, mild weekend ahead
-
Frigid temps move in after Christmas Eve snowfall in Chicago
-
Temps changing through week, cloudy days ahead
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Mild temps. dip mid-week, rebound for the weekend
-
Two seasons in one day; Weather roller coast ahead
-
More rain and a drop in temps ahead for the weekend
-
Partly sunny on Thursday, mild temps ahead
-
Snow will end the weekend then a warm up slowly builds
-
-
Cold weekend with snow possible Sunday
-
End of cold snap arrives for second half of the weekend
-
Snow, temps in 30s coming this weekend