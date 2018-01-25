Lunchbreak: Seared Icelandic cod with lentils

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sieger Bayer

The Heritage restaurant in Forest Park - 7403 Madison St. Forest Park, IL 60130

www.Theheritagefp.com

Recipes:

Seared Icelandic Cod- French lentils, tapenade, oregano vinaigrette

Ingredients:

6oz skin-on cod fillet

½ cup french lentils, prepared ahead of time

1 tablespoon diced prunes

½ tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons olive tapenade, store bought or prepared ahead of time

1 teaspoon oregano vinaigrette, store bought or prepared ahead of time

Salt

Garnish- Curly parsley

Directions:

Season the cod fillet with salt. Sear the cod using neutral oil ( like rice bran or canola) in a very hot pan. While the cod is cooking, warm lentils, prunes, and butter till warm. Taste to check seasoning. Mix tapenade and oregano vinaigrette. Taste to check seasoning. Once fish is cooked which should be about minutes four minutes per side, or until warm and slightly flaky, let the fish rest for one minute.

Plate cod over bed of lentils and top with tapenade mixture. Garnish with parsley and enjoy!

Something & Tonic- Finn’s gin, aperol, 1821 tonic, orange

1oz (2T) Finn’s gin

1oz (2T) Aperol

1oz (2T) 1821 Tonic syrup

Ice

Orange

Combine gin, aperol, tonic and ice in a mixing glass.

Stir till well chilled.

Strain into Nick&Nora glass.

Express with orange and enjoy!