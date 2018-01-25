Lunchbreak: Seared Icelandic cod with lentils

The Heritage restaurant in Forest Park - 7403 Madison St. Forest Park, IL 60130
Recipes:
Seared Icelandic Cod- French lentils, tapenade, oregano vinaigrette
Ingredients:
6oz skin-on cod fillet
½ cup french lentils, prepared ahead of time
1 tablespoon diced prunes
½ tablespoon butter
2 tablespoons olive tapenade, store bought or prepared ahead of time
1 teaspoon oregano vinaigrette, store bought or prepared ahead of time
Salt
Garnish- Curly parsley
Directions:
Season the cod fillet with salt. Sear the cod using neutral oil ( like rice bran or canola) in a very hot pan. While the cod is cooking, warm lentils, prunes, and butter till warm. Taste to check seasoning. Mix tapenade and oregano vinaigrette. Taste to check seasoning. Once fish is cooked which should be about minutes four minutes per side, or until warm and slightly flaky, let the fish rest for one minute.
Plate cod over bed of lentils and top with tapenade mixture. Garnish with parsley and enjoy!
Something & Tonic- Finn’s gin, aperol, 1821 tonic, orange
1oz (2T) Finn’s gin
1oz (2T) Aperol
1oz (2T) 1821 Tonic syrup
Ice
Orange
Combine gin, aperol, tonic and ice in a mixing glass.
Stir till well chilled.
Strain into Nick&Nora glass.
Express with orange and enjoy!