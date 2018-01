Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOLIET, Ill. -- Jesse Elite is a barber in Joliet, Illinois who offers an airbrush enhancement service for beards.

His Instagram videos get hundreds of thousands of views. He uses a semi-permanent dye and fills in patchy beards to make them look fuller. He says they last about three washes or so and he charges between $5-10 extra for it.

For more information, check out: www.instagram.com