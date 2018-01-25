How often does the U.S. have snow on the ground in all 50 states?

Dear Tom,

We just had snow on the ground in all 50 states. How often does this happen?

— Margaret Scheidel, Westmont

Dear Margaret,

It doesn’t happen often, and it takes an expansive outbreak of arctic air and a southern-track snowstorm that reaches into the Deep South. By virtue of mountainous terrain, snow can occur in portions of all of the Lower 48 states in most winters with the exception of Florida. When the recent storm dropped snow across northern Florida, running the table with snow cover in all 50 states became a real possibility. The other difficult state is Hawaii, but snow occasionally does fall on the 13,000-foot peaks of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea. The last time snow cover was reported in all 50 states was in February 2010, when hikers documented snow patches near the summit of Mauna Kea.