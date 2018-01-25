× ‘El Chapo’ promises not to kill any jurors from upcoming federal trial

NEW YORK — The drug cartel boss known as “El Chapo” promises he won’t have any jurors from his upcoming federal trial killed.

A lawyer for “El Chapo,” whose real name is Joaquin Guzman, filed a motion asking the jurors not be kept anonymous or under armed guard.

Such special measures, he argues, send the message to the jurors that Guzman is dangerous and guilty and they need to be protected from him.

Guzman is suspected of trying to have witnesses killed in the past.

The judge has yet to rule on the motion.