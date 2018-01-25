× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ Detroit

* The Blackhawks begin a four-game road trip following six games at home where they went 1-4-1 and lost the last four in succession (0-3-1). Chicago has spent 19 days in last place in its division this season, exceeding its total for the previous eight years combined (17).

* After compiling a record of 6-6-1 in October and 5-5-2 in December, the Red Wings are once again at .500 in January with a mark of 4-4-1. Detroit nearly duplicated the feat in November as well, going 4-5-4.

* When the Red Wings blanked Chicago earlier this month, 4-0, it represented Detroit’s largest shutout victory in the series since another 4-0 win on December 30, 2008. The Red Wings have captured the last two meetings with the Blackhawks and now seek their first three-game winning streak versus Chicago since 2010.

* Nick Schmaltz’s takeaway on Monday was the 100th of his career. Although he is tied for 15th among all players with his 100 takeaways since 2016-17, he tops the NHL with 54 of them this season.

* While Anthony Duclair is still seeking his first goal as a Blackhawk, seven of his nine goals this season have come on the road, where his shooting percentage of 26.9 ranks second in the league (minimum 25 shots on goal).

* Red Wings center Luke Glendening returned to action on Tuesday after missing a month with an upper-body injury, and promptly responded with two assists for the first time in his 328-game career. Glendening also won five of eight faceoffs, keeping his percentage this season at 59.4, good for third in the league (minimum 3.05 faceoffs per team game).