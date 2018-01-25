× Bears season ticket prices will not increase in 2018

LAKE FOREST – Since the team’s performance on the field isn’t exactly up to their expectations, the Bears aren’t going to make those who see the majority of their games at Soldier Field dish out anymore money than they already have been.

On Thursday team president and CEO Ted Phillips announced that the season ticket packages will not increase for the upcoming 2018 season. It’s the third time in four years this has been the case, which was outlined in a letter sent to season ticket holders.

In the letter, which is sent annually to season ticket holders, Phillips was quick to praise the new direction of the franchise under head coach Matt Nagy. As he did by extending his contract two years on January 1st, Phillips continues to throw his support behind the team’s rebuild under Ryan Pace.

“That standard has not been met in recent years and we know your patience has been tested,” said Phillips in the letter. “We remain confident in the plan that Ryan Pace laid out three years ago, knowing that it would not be easy and would involve major changes. The foundation is in place and we believe the future is bright.

“We will make you proud to be a Chicago Bears season ticket holder.”