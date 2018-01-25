Aurora police seek driver in deadly hit-and-run

AURORA, Ill. — Police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Aurora.

Investigators say a gray minivan struck and killed a 46-year-old man as he was crossing the street at Broadway and Hazel in the far west suburb Wednesday.

Another man walking with the victim was not hit. He told police the driver of van stopped for a few seconds than took off.

Police say they only have these poor quality surveillance photos of the crash.

They’re hoping witnesses will contact them with information.