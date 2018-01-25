Around Town checks out Disney On Ice on their Dare To Dream tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream brings the action-packed story of Moana to the ice for the first time. Families will join in her quest to save her island and become a master way finder while discovering her true identity along the way.

Five daring Disney heroines overcome obstacles to dream big, inspiring everyone to be the hero of his or her own story – Moana, Belle (Beauty & the Beast), Elsa (Frozen), Rapunzel (Tangled) and Cinderella.

Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream

Allstate Arena & United Center

Thru Feb. 11, 2018

(800) 745-3000

www.DisneyOnIce.com