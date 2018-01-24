Young players, trade deadline options highlight Matt Peck’s Bulls discussion on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Bulls are doing better than some people thought, but it's important not to get carried away.

This is still a rebuilding team, there are still a lot young players, and the Bulls figure to be a player at the trade deadline. That was the goal at the beginning of the season and remains that way, even if Nikola Mirotic's comeback led to a little more success.

That fact was part of Matt Peck's work at Locked on Bulls and FanRag Sports on the team along with his recent appearance on Sports Feed on Wednesday night. He discussed some possible deals that John Paxson and Gar Forman could pull off at the deadline along with the strong play of younger players with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur.

