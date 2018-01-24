× Steve Bannon accepts invitation to speak at University of Chicago

CHICAGO – Steve Bannon has accepted an invitation from a business professor to speak at the University of Chicago, according to the school’s newspaper, The Maroon.

Luigi Zingales, a professor at the Booth School of Business, invited Bannon to speak to students. He told the newspaper that Bannon could “provide some insight into the current political and economic climate in the United States.”

According to The Maroon, the Provost said the university’s police states that members of the university can invite anyone they please to come speak.

A date for the event has not been announced.