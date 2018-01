Pearl Jam will be back at Wrigley Field this summer.

The band officially posted it on their website Wednesday, after rumors surfaced earlier this week.

The band will rock the Friendly Confines August 18 and 20th.

Fan presale begins Friday February 16th. Additional sales will be Friday Feb 16th and Wednesday Feb. 21.

In addition to Chicago, the band will play Seattle, Missoula, Mont and Boston.