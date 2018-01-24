Nearly 10 North Side businesses burglarized in 10 days: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Nearly 10 businesses on Chicago’s North Side have been broken into in the past 10 days in a series of burglaries.

All of the burglaries took place on either Jan. 13 or Jan. 21. They usually happened at businesses within commercial areas.

Clark had four businesses that were burglarized. The series of burglaries continued, hitting North Huron, Lasalle, State, and Grand and Wacker.

Police say that the suspect forces their way into business by breaking through the glass doors or windows. The suspect then pries open the registers to steal all of the money.

There have been no reports of anyone getting harmed during the robberies, but police are still warning business owners to be on high alert.

The description of the suspect is vague. He's believed to be between 5'10" and 6' and between 200 to 220 pounds.

The suspect also was seen wearing a black skull cap, a gray or black jacket, and dark pants with black boots.

It's possible the suspect may have been seen on surveillance video, but police have not released anything yet.

If you have any information, contact Chicago police.